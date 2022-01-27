Recap: First Financial Northwest Q4 Earnings

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 09:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Financial Northwest missed estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $926.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Financial Northwest's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.24 0.23 0.20 EPS Actual 0.34 0.40 0.26 0.28 Revenue Estimate 11.04M 10.87M 10.73M 10.14M Revenue Actual 12.39M 11.27M 10.75M 10.65M

