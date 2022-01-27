Recap: First Financial Northwest Q4 Earnings
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 09:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Financial Northwest missed estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $926.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Financial Northwest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.24
|0.23
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.40
|0.26
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|11.04M
|10.87M
|10.73M
|10.14M
|Revenue Actual
|12.39M
|11.27M
|10.75M
|10.65M
