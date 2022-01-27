Deutsche Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Deutsche Bank missed estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $246.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.8% increase in the share price the next day.

