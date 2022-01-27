 Skip to main content

JetBlue Stock Gains Post Q4 Results, Hopes On Sequential Month-On-Month Improvement
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 10:08am   Comments
  • JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 adjusted loss per share of $(0.36) compared to adjusted EPS of $0.56 in 4Q19, beating the consensus of $(0.38).
  • Capacity declined by 5.4% year over two, in line with its planning assumption of a 4%-7% decline year over two.
  • Operating revenue declined 9.7% compared to 4Q19 and improved 177.3% year-over-year to $1.83 billion, missing the consensus of $1.86 billion.
  • Operating expenses per available seat mile increased 14.4% compared to 4Q19 and Operating expenses per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items, increased 16.3% year over two.
  • Total operating expenses increased by 75.1% Y/Y to $1.95 billion.
  • The operating margin recovered to -6.5% from -68.7% in 4Q20. Adjusted EBITDA was $31 million, compared to $368 million in 4Q19.
  • Load factor improved to 76.4% from 52.4% a year ago. The realized fuel price in the quarter was $2.37 per gallon, a 14.2% increase versus the 4Q19.
  • JetBlue's adjusted debt to capital was 53% as of December 31, 2021. The company held ~$2.8 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • "While Omicron has temporarily weighed on demand in the very near-term, we expect sequential month-on-month improvement through the quarter, ultimately returning to sustained profitability in the spring and beyond," said CEO Robin Hayes.
  • 1Q22 Outlook: JetBlue expects revenue to decrease between 11% and 16% year over three due to the large negative impact from Omicron on Q1 demand. It expects sequential month-on-month improvement leading to a profitable Q2 and a very strong summer peak.
  • The airline expects capacity to range between (1%) and 2% year over three.
  • FY22 Outlook: JetBlue plans to grow capacity between 11% and 15% versus 2019. CASM ex-fuel is expected to increase 1% - 5% versus 2019.
  • Price Action: JBLU shares traded higher by 2.66% at $13.87 on the last check Thursday.

