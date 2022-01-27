Recap: West Bancorp Q4 Earnings
West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 5.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at West Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.62
|0.63
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.79
|0.70
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|25.80M
|24.00M
|24.70M
|23.20M
|Revenue Actual
|26.89M
|25.36M
|25.59M
|24.59M
