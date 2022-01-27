Recap: West Bancorp Q4 Earnings

West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 5.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at West Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.62 0.63 0.43 EPS Actual 0.76 0.79 0.70 0.52 Revenue Estimate 25.80M 24.00M 24.70M 23.20M Revenue Actual 26.89M 25.36M 25.59M 24.59M

