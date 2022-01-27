Recap: First Mid Bancshares Q4 Earnings

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Mid Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.91, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Mid Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.76 0.44 0.72 EPS Actual 1.08 0.98 0.88 0.81 Revenue Estimate 44.41M 41.35M 37.16M 33.27M Revenue Actual 45.50M 42.75M 36.76M 33.44M

