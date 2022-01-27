Recap: First Mid Bancshares Q4 Earnings
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Mid Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.91, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Mid Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.76
|0.44
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|0.98
|0.88
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|44.41M
|41.35M
|37.16M
|33.27M
|Revenue Actual
|45.50M
|42.75M
|36.76M
|33.44M
