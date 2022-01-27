Recap: Arrow Financial Q4 Earnings

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arrow Financial missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.75, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $766.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arrow Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.82 0.69 0.75 EPS Actual 0.81 0.85 0.85 0.81 Revenue Estimate 35.70M 35.13M 33.24M 33.85M Revenue Actual 36.33M 36.84M 34.76M 35.56M

