Recap: Arrow Financial Q4 Earnings
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Earnings
Arrow Financial missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.75, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $766.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arrow Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.82
|0.69
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.85
|0.85
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|35.70M
|35.13M
|33.24M
|33.85M
|Revenue Actual
|36.33M
|36.84M
|34.76M
|35.56M
