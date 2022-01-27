United Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Bankshares reported in-line EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.56, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $48.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.71 0.72 0.59 EPS Actual 0.71 0.73 0.83 0.71 Revenue Estimate 244.14M 261.50M 274.54M 251.09M Revenue Actual 250.20M 249.36M 283.53M 286.07M

