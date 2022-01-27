United Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Insights
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Bankshares reported in-line EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.56, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $48.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.71
|0.72
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.73
|0.83
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|244.14M
|261.50M
|274.54M
|251.09M
|Revenue Actual
|250.20M
|249.36M
|283.53M
|286.07M
