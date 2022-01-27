Recap: Silicom Q4 Earnings
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Silicom beat estimated earnings by 14.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.57, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silicom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.34
|0.35
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.42
|0.42
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|32.07M
|29.01M
|28.25M
|30.14M
|Revenue Actual
|32.88M
|30.28M
|29.00M
|33.90M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
