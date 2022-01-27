Recap: Silicom Q4 Earnings

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Earnings

Silicom beat estimated earnings by 14.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.57, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silicom's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.34 0.35 0.46 EPS Actual 0.52 0.42 0.42 0.56 Revenue Estimate 32.07M 29.01M 28.25M 30.14M Revenue Actual 32.88M 30.28M 29.00M 33.90M

