Recap: East West Bancorp Q4 Earnings
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
East West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 3.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.57, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $59.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at East West Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.51
|1.39
|1.24
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1.57
|1.57
|1.44
|1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|394.06M
|379.38M
|354.11M
|334.61M
|Revenue Actual
|395.71M
|376.47M
|353.69M
|346.58M
