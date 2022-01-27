Recap: First Merchants Q4 Earnings
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Merchants missed estimated earnings by 4.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.93, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Merchants's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.92
|0.76
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|1.03
|0.91
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|133.91M
|131.71M
|129.94M
|123.38M
|Revenue Actual
|133.22M
|135.15M
|124.52M
|129.79M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News