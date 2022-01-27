Simmons First National: Q4 Earnings Insights

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Simmons First National beat estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.41, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $666.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 5.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simmons First National's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.52 0.51 0.39 EPS Actual 0.73 0.69 0.62 0.49 Revenue Estimate 191.88M 190.50M 197.48M 198.51M Revenue Actual 193.79M 194.46M 198.58M 199.02M

