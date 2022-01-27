Simmons First National: Q4 Earnings Insights
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Simmons First National beat estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.41, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $666.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 5.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simmons First National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.52
|0.51
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.69
|0.62
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|191.88M
|190.50M
|197.48M
|198.51M
|Revenue Actual
|193.79M
|194.46M
|198.58M
|199.02M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News