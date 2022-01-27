Nucor: Q4 Earnings Insights
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Nucor beat estimated earnings by 1.01%, reporting an EPS of $7.97 versus an estimate of $7.89, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.10 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nucor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|7.19
|4.74
|3.09
|1.18
|EPS Actual
|7.28
|5.15
|3.10
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|10.15B
|8.31B
|7.19B
|5.34B
|Revenue Actual
|10.31B
|8.79B
|7.02B
|5.26B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News