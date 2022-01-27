FS Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FS Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 18.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.85, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FS Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.96 0.90 0.77 EPS Actual 0.97 0.97 1.35 1.30 Revenue Estimate 28.92M 29.38M 28.92M 26.45M Revenue Actual 31.05M 29.41M 33.13M 34.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.