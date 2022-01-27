FS Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FS Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 18.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.85, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FS Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.96
|0.90
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.97
|1.35
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|28.92M
|29.38M
|28.92M
|26.45M
|Revenue Actual
|31.05M
|29.41M
|33.13M
|34.66M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News