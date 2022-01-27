S&T Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&T Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.63, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $996.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.69
|0.63
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.72
|0.81
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|82.95M
|85.03M
|86.02M
|84.83M
|Revenue Actual
|84.56M
|83.73M
|87.89M
|85.54M
