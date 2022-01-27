Recap: NetScout Systems Q3 Earnings
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NetScout Systems beat estimated earnings by 43.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.62, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $33.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NetScout Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.39
|0.44
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.20
|0.49
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|206.33M
|208.44M
|215.09M
|228.90M
|Revenue Actual
|211.92M
|190.27M
|213.39M
|228.74M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
