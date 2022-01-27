Recap: NetScout Systems Q3 Earnings

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NetScout Systems beat estimated earnings by 43.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.62, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $33.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NetScout Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.39 0.44 0.52 EPS Actual 0.47 0.20 0.49 0.66 Revenue Estimate 206.33M 208.44M 215.09M 228.90M Revenue Actual 211.92M 190.27M 213.39M 228.74M

