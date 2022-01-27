T. Rowe Price: Q4 Earnings Insights
T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
T. Rowe Price Gr beat estimated earnings by 1.6%, reporting an EPS of $3.17 versus an estimate of $3.12, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $229.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at T. Rowe Price Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.30
|3.16
|2.93
|2.64
|EPS Actual
|3.27
|3.31
|3.01
|2.89
|Revenue Estimate
|1.96B
|1.88B
|1.79B
|1.68B
|Revenue Actual
|1.95B
|1.93B
|1.83B
|1.73B
