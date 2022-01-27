 Skip to main content

T. Rowe Price: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:04am
T. Rowe Price: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

T. Rowe Price Gr beat estimated earnings by 1.6%, reporting an EPS of $3.17 versus an estimate of $3.12, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $229.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at T. Rowe Price Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3.30 3.16 2.93 2.64
EPS Actual 3.27 3.31 3.01 2.89
Revenue Estimate 1.96B 1.88B 1.79B 1.68B
Revenue Actual 1.95B 1.93B 1.83B 1.73B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

