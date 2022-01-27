 Skip to main content

Recap: HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:04am   Comments
Recap: HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings

 

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HCA Healthcare missed estimated earnings by 2.64%, reporting an EPS of $4.42 versus an estimate of $4.54, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $771.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 4 3.16 3.32 3.60
EPS Actual 4.57 4.37 4.14 4.13
Revenue Estimate 14.43B 13.61B 13.64B 13.99B
Revenue Actual 15.28B 14.44B 13.98B 14.29B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

