Recap: HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

HCA Healthcare missed estimated earnings by 2.64%, reporting an EPS of $4.42 versus an estimate of $4.54, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $771.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 4 3.16 3.32 3.60 EPS Actual 4.57 4.37 4.14 4.13 Revenue Estimate 14.43B 13.61B 13.64B 13.99B Revenue Actual 15.28B 14.44B 13.98B 14.29B

