Recap: HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HCA Healthcare missed estimated earnings by 2.64%, reporting an EPS of $4.42 versus an estimate of $4.54, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $771.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4
|3.16
|3.32
|3.60
|EPS Actual
|4.57
|4.37
|4.14
|4.13
|Revenue Estimate
|14.43B
|13.61B
|13.64B
|13.99B
|Revenue Actual
|15.28B
|14.44B
|13.98B
|14.29B
