Recap: International Paper Q4 Earnings
International Paper (NYSE:IP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
International Paper missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $153.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at International Paper's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.45
|1.06
|0.62
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.06
|0.76
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|5.87B
|5.63B
|5.34B
|5.30B
|Revenue Actual
|5.71B
|5.62B
|5.36B
|5.24B
