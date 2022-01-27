Valley National: Q4 Earnings Insights
Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Valley National missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.29, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $18.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valley National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.3
|0.29
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.3
|0.28
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|339.24M
|337.59M
|334.27M
|329.97M
|Revenue Actual
|343.46M
|344.03M
|323.90M
|335.45M
