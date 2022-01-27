Valley National: Q4 Earnings Insights

Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valley National missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.29, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $18.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valley National's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.3 0.29 0.26 EPS Actual 0.30 0.3 0.28 0.27 Revenue Estimate 339.24M 337.59M 334.27M 329.97M Revenue Actual 343.46M 344.03M 323.90M 335.45M

