Recap: Teledyne Technologies Q4 Earnings

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teledyne Technologies beat estimated earnings by 8.06%, reporting an EPS of $4.56 versus an estimate of $4.22, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $566.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65, which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teledyne Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.69 2.76 2.59 3.11 EPS Actual 4.34 4.61 3.02 3.48 Revenue Estimate 1.29B 1.03B 785.54M 801.50M Revenue Actual 1.31B 1.12B 805.70M 809.30M

