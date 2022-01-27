Recap: Teledyne Technologies Q4 Earnings
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Teledyne Technologies beat estimated earnings by 8.06%, reporting an EPS of $4.56 versus an estimate of $4.22, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $566.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65, which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teledyne Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.69
|2.76
|2.59
|3.11
|EPS Actual
|4.34
|4.61
|3.02
|3.48
|Revenue Estimate
|1.29B
|1.03B
|785.54M
|801.50M
|Revenue Actual
|1.31B
|1.12B
|805.70M
|809.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News