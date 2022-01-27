 Skip to main content

Recap: JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Recap: JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings

 

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JetBlue Airways beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.38, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.17 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.49% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

