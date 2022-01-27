Popular: Q4 Earnings Insights
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Popular beat estimated earnings by 15.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.23, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $29.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.85, which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Popular's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.24
|2.03
|1.86
|1.54
|EPS Actual
|3.09
|2.66
|3.12
|2.10
|Revenue Estimate
|475.70M
|478.20M
|493.55M
|481.20M
|Revenue Actual
|489.39M
|487.80M
|479.11M
|471.62M
