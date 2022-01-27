Popular: Q4 Earnings Insights

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Popular beat estimated earnings by 15.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.23, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.85, which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Popular's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.24 2.03 1.86 1.54 EPS Actual 3.09 2.66 3.12 2.10 Revenue Estimate 475.70M 478.20M 493.55M 481.20M Revenue Actual 489.39M 487.80M 479.11M 471.62M

