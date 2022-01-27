Extreme Networks: Q2 Earnings Insights

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks

Earnings

Extreme Networks beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $38.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Extreme Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.17 0.13 0.11 EPS Actual 0.21 0.19 0.16 0.13 Revenue Estimate 256.94M 263.87M 244.62M 240.70M Revenue Actual 267.68M 278.09M 253.40M 242.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.