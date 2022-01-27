Extreme Networks: Q2 Earnings Insights
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Extreme Networks beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $38.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Extreme Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.17
|0.13
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.19
|0.16
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|256.94M
|263.87M
|244.62M
|240.70M
|Revenue Actual
|267.68M
|278.09M
|253.40M
|242.13M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News