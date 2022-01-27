Recap: Rockwell Automation Q1 Earnings
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rockwell Automation beat estimated earnings by 11.46%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $1.92, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $291.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rockwell Automation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.17
|2.07
|2.16
|1.89
|EPS Actual
|2.33
|2.31
|2.41
|2.38
|Revenue Estimate
|1.91B
|1.78B
|1.73B
|1.62B
|Revenue Actual
|1.81B
|1.85B
|1.78B
|1.57B
