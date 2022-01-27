 Skip to main content

Recap: Rockwell Automation Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:10am   Comments
Recap: Rockwell Automation Q1 Earnings

 

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rockwell Automation beat estimated earnings by 11.46%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $1.92, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $291.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rockwell Automation's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.17 2.07 2.16 1.89
EPS Actual 2.33 2.31 2.41 2.38
Revenue Estimate 1.91B 1.78B 1.73B 1.62B
Revenue Actual 1.81B 1.85B 1.78B 1.57B

