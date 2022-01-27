 Skip to main content

Recap: Comcast Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:11am   Comments
Recap: Comcast Q4 Earnings

 

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comcast beat estimated earnings by 5.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.63 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comcast's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.66 0.58 0.48
EPS Actual 0.87 0.84 0.76 0.56
Revenue Estimate 29.87B 27.16B 26.72B 26.78B
Revenue Actual 30.30B 28.55B 27.20B 27.71B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

