Recap: Comcast Q4 Earnings
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comcast beat estimated earnings by 5.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.63 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comcast's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.66
|0.58
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.84
|0.76
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|29.87B
|27.16B
|26.72B
|26.78B
|Revenue Actual
|30.30B
|28.55B
|27.20B
|27.71B
