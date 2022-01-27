MarineMax: Q1 Earnings Insights
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
MarineMax beat estimated earnings by 38.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $61.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 2.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MarineMax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.14
|1.99
|0.74
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|2.59
|1.69
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|512.77M
|628.34M
|445.00M
|381.44M
|Revenue Actual
|462.31M
|666.33M
|523.10M
|411.52M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News