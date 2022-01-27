MarineMax: Q1 Earnings Insights

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MarineMax beat estimated earnings by 38.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $61.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 2.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MarineMax's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.99 0.74 0.59 EPS Actual 1.45 2.59 1.69 1.04 Revenue Estimate 512.77M 628.34M 445.00M 381.44M Revenue Actual 462.31M 666.33M 523.10M 411.52M

