Recap: Sherwin-Williams Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022
Recap: Sherwin-Williams Q4 Earnings

 

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sherwin-Williams missed estimated earnings by 15.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.59, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $273.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sherwin-Williams's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.10 2.67 1.64 1.62
EPS Actual 2.09 2.65 2.06 1.70
Revenue Estimate 5.09B 5.38B 4.51B 4.34B
Revenue Actual 5.15B 5.38B 4.66B 4.49B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Sherwin-Williams management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.35 and $1.35 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 0.75% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Sherwin-Williams, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

