Columbus McKinnon: Q3 Earnings Insights

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Columbus McKinnon beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $49.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbus McKinnon's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.43 0.51 0.16 EPS Actual 0.74 0.69 0.50 0.26 Revenue Estimate 228.66M 215.19M 182.40M 156.73M Revenue Actual 223.63M 213.46M 186.24M 166.55M

