Columbus McKinnon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Columbus McKinnon beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $49.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Columbus McKinnon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.43
|0.51
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.69
|0.50
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|228.66M
|215.19M
|182.40M
|156.73M
|Revenue Actual
|223.63M
|213.46M
|186.24M
|166.55M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News