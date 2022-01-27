 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Columbus McKinnon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 7:14am   Comments
Share:
Columbus McKinnon: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks

Earnings

Columbus McKinnon beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $49.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbus McKinnon's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.43 0.51 0.16
EPS Actual 0.74 0.69 0.50 0.26
Revenue Estimate 228.66M 215.19M 182.40M 156.73M
Revenue Actual 223.63M 213.46M 186.24M 166.55M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CMCO)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Columbus McKinnon's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
JPMorgan Sees 39% Upside In Columbus McKinnon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com