Kirby: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kirby beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.25, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $101.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kirby's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.14
|0.12
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.17
|0.03
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|575.48M
|529.37M
|476.02M
|490.75M
|Revenue Actual
|598.92M
|559.62M
|692.50M
|489.76M
