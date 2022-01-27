Marsh & McLennan: Q4 Earnings Insights
Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marsh & McLennan beat estimated earnings by 1.49%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.34, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $721.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marsh & McLennan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|1.42
|1.71
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.75
|1.99
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|4.45B
|4.52B
|4.79B
|4.26B
|Revenue Actual
|4.58B
|5.02B
|5.08B
|4.42B
