Recap: CNX Resources Q4 Earnings
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNX Resources missed estimated earnings by 41.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $178.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 4.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNX Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.22
|0.28
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.18
|0.36
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|428.44M
|386.79M
|402.40M
|389.03M
|Revenue Actual
|455.00M
|359.00M
|473.07M
|626.70M
