Recap: CNX Resources Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Recap: CNX Resources Q4 Earnings

 

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CNX Resources missed estimated earnings by 41.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $178.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 4.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNX Resources's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.22 0.28 0.15
EPS Actual 0.74 0.18 0.36 0.21
Revenue Estimate 428.44M 386.79M 402.40M 389.03M
Revenue Actual 455.00M 359.00M 473.07M 626.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

