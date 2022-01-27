1-800-Flowers.com: Q2 Earnings Insights
1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
1-800-Flowers.com missed estimated earnings by 25.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.79, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $65.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 1-800-Flowers.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|0.19
|-0.09
|1.39
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|0.20
|0.02
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|295.58M
|472.76M
|412.75M
|756.11M
|Revenue Actual
|309.37M
|486.98M
|474.23M
|877.26M
