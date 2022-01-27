1-800-Flowers.com: Q2 Earnings Insights

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

1-800-Flowers.com missed estimated earnings by 25.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.79, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $65.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 1-800-Flowers.com's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 0.19 -0.09 1.39 EPS Actual -0.20 0.20 0.02 1.72 Revenue Estimate 295.58M 472.76M 412.75M 756.11M Revenue Actual 309.37M 486.98M 474.23M 877.26M

