Recap: Amalgamated Financial Q4 Earnings
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amalgamated Financial beat estimated earnings by 29.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.41, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 3.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amalgamated Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.36
|0.34
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.32
|0.41
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|48.72M
|48.74M
|48.76M
|50.54M
|Revenue Actual
|50.09M
|47.32M
|45.84M
|55.70M
