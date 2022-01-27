Recap: Eagle Materials Q3 Earnings
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eagle Materials beat estimated earnings by 2.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.53 versus an estimate of $2.46, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $58.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eagle Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.71
|2.07
|1.23
|1.74
|EPS Actual
|2.73
|2.25
|1.56
|1.94
|Revenue Estimate
|505.87M
|464.12M
|333.59M
|385.12M
|Revenue Actual
|509.69M
|475.77M
|343.30M
|404.67M
