Recap: Eagle Materials Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 7:10am
Recap: Eagle Materials Q3 Earnings

 

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eagle Materials beat estimated earnings by 2.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.53 versus an estimate of $2.46, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $58.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Materials's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.71 2.07 1.23 1.74
EPS Actual 2.73 2.25 1.56 1.94
Revenue Estimate 505.87M 464.12M 333.59M 385.12M
Revenue Actual 509.69M 475.77M 343.30M 404.67M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

