Recap: McCormick & Co Q4 Earnings
McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
McCormick & Co beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $172.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.61
|0.58
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.69
|0.72
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|1.54B
|1.47B
|1.38B
|1.56B
|Revenue Actual
|1.55B
|1.56B
|1.48B
|1.56B
