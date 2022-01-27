 Skip to main content

Recap: McCormick & Co Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 7:09am   Comments
Recap: McCormick & Co Q4 Earnings

 

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McCormick & Co beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $172.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.61 0.58 0.89
EPS Actual 0.80 0.69 0.72 0.79
Revenue Estimate 1.54B 1.47B 1.38B 1.56B
Revenue Actual 1.55B 1.56B 1.48B 1.56B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

