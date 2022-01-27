Dover: Q4 Earnings Insights
Dover (NYSE:DOV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dover beat estimated earnings by 6.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.67, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $209.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dover's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.86
|1.83
|1.45
|1.38
|EPS Actual
|1.98
|2.06
|1.81
|1.55
|Revenue Estimate
|2.01B
|1.89B
|1.73B
|1.72B
|Revenue Actual
|2.02B
|2.03B
|1.87B
|1.78B
