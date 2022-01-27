Recap: Tractor Supply Q4 Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 5.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.83, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $441.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tractor Supply's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.65 2.92 0.96 1.51 EPS Actual 1.95 3.19 1.55 1.64 Revenue Estimate 2.85B 3.44B 2.45B 2.72B Revenue Actual 3.02B 3.60B 2.79B 2.88B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Tractor Supply management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $9.2 and $9.5 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 384.46% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Tractor Supply, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.