 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Xcel Energy Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 7:08am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Xcel Energy Q4 Earnings

 

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks

Earnings

Xcel Energy beat estimated earnings by 1.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.57, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $408.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xcel Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.18 0.54 0.61 0.54
EPS Actual 1.13 0.58 0.67 0.54
Revenue Estimate 3.41B 2.69B 2.90B 3.08B
Revenue Actual 3.47B 3.07B 3.54B 2.95B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Xcel Energy management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.1 and $3.2 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 443.1% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Xcel Energy, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (XEL)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
A Preview Of Xcel Energy's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
Price Over Earnings Overview: Xcel Energy
Where Xcel Energy Stands With Analysts
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips 300 Points; Apria Shares Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com