Murphy Oil: Q4 Earnings Insights
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Murphy Oil missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $408.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Murphy Oil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.24
|-0.17
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.59
|0.06
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|577.44M
|576.91M
|490.48M
|490.72M
|Revenue Actual
|630.70M
|549.64M
|379.99M
|330.21M
