Murphy Oil: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 7:08am   Comments
Murphy Oil: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Murphy Oil missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $408.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Murphy Oil's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.24 -0.17 -0.08
EPS Actual 0.24 0.59 0.06 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 577.44M 576.91M 490.48M 490.72M
Revenue Actual 630.70M 549.64M 379.99M 330.21M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

