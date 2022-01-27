Alaska Air: Q4 Earnings Insights
Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alaska Air Gr missed estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.29, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.09 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 4.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alaska Air Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|-0.73
|-3.63
|-2.87
|EPS Actual
|1.47
|-0.30
|-3.51
|-2.55
|Revenue Estimate
|1.93B
|1.50B
|785.58M
|824.77M
|Revenue Actual
|1.95B
|1.53B
|797.00M
|808.00M
