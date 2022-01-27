Alaska Air: Q4 Earnings Insights

Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alaska Air Gr missed estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.09 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 4.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alaska Air Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.29 -0.73 -3.63 -2.87 EPS Actual 1.47 -0.30 -3.51 -2.55 Revenue Estimate 1.93B 1.50B 785.58M 824.77M Revenue Actual 1.95B 1.53B 797.00M 808.00M

