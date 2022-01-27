Recap: Danaher Q4 Earnings
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Danaher beat estimated earnings by 7.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.51, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.39 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Danaher's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.15
|2.05
|1.75
|1.87
|EPS Actual
|2.39
|2.46
|2.52
|2.08
|Revenue Estimate
|7.00B
|6.72B
|6.26B
|6.53B
|Revenue Actual
|7.23B
|7.22B
|6.86B
|6.76B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News