Recap: Dow Q4 Earnings
Dow (NYSE:DOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Dow beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.15 versus an estimate of $2.05, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3.66 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dow's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.55
|2.30
|1.14
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|2.75
|2.72
|1.36
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|14.25B
|13.02B
|11.09B
|10.01B
|Revenue Actual
|14.84B
|13.88B
|11.88B
|10.71B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News