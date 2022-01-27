Recap: STMicroelectronics Q4 Earnings
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
STMicroelectronics beat estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.68, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $321.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at STMicroelectronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.37
|0.37
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.44
|0.39
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|3.21B
|2.89B
|2.92B
|3.14B
|Revenue Actual
|3.20B
|2.99B
|3.02B
|3.23B
