Recap: STMicroelectronics Q4 Earnings

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

STMicroelectronics beat estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.68, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $321.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at STMicroelectronics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.37 0.37 0.56 EPS Actual 0.51 0.44 0.39 0.63 Revenue Estimate 3.21B 2.89B 2.92B 3.14B Revenue Actual 3.20B 2.99B 3.02B 3.23B

