Recap: Silicon Motion Technology Q4 Earnings
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying
Earnings
Silicon Motion Technology beat estimated earnings by 7.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.76, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $120.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silicon Motion Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.64
|1.29
|0.98
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.70
|1.50
|1.11
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|246.17M
|201.63M
|168.97M
|139.94M
|Revenue Actual
|254.24M
|221.10M
|182.40M
|143.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News