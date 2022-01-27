Recap: Silicon Motion Technology Q4 Earnings

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silicon Motion Technology beat estimated earnings by 7.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.76, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $120.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silicon Motion Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.64 1.29 0.98 0.71 EPS Actual 1.70 1.50 1.11 0.86 Revenue Estimate 246.17M 201.63M 168.97M 139.94M Revenue Actual 254.24M 221.10M 182.40M 143.90M

