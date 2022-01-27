Recap: First Bancorp Q4 Earnings

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 30.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.

