Chemung Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Chemung Financial beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.26, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $307.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chemung Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.20 1.07 1.26 1.02 EPS Actual 1.42 1.45 1.39 1.11 Revenue Estimate 21.73M 22.01M 23.63M 21.47M Revenue Actual 22.80M 22.57M 21.41M 22.37M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.