Recap: First Community Q4 Earnings
First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Community missed estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Community's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.59
|0.54
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.76
|0.82
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|34.32M
|33.16M
|33.92M
|34.29M
|Revenue Actual
|33.87M
|34.61M
|33.85M
|35.45M
