Recap: First Community Q4 Earnings

First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

First Community missed estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Community's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.59 0.54 0.52 EPS Actual 0.73 0.76 0.82 0.65 Revenue Estimate 34.32M 33.16M 33.92M 34.29M Revenue Actual 33.87M 34.61M 33.85M 35.45M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.