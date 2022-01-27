Recap: General Dynamics Q4 Earnings
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
General Dynamics beat estimated earnings by 0.59%, reporting an EPS of $3.39 versus an estimate of $3.37, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $189.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at General Dynamics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.98
|2.54
|2.30
|3.54
|EPS Actual
|3.07
|2.61
|2.48
|3.49
|Revenue Estimate
|9.84B
|9.30B
|8.88B
|10.78B
|Revenue Actual
|9.57B
|9.22B
|9.39B
|10.48B
