Alerus Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alerus Financial beat estimated earnings by 35.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alerus Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.56
|0.63
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.66
|0.86
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|53.05M
|55.40M
|56.95M
|57.54M
|Revenue Actual
|57.17M
|57.89M
|62.92M
|61.85M
