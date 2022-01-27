Recap: Plexus Q1 Earnings

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Plexus missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $1.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 6.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plexus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.23 0.97 1.25 1.09 EPS Actual 1.16 0.99 1.49 1.23 Revenue Estimate 897.62M 840.89M 880.97M 832.12M Revenue Actual 843.24M 814.39M 880.88M 830.36M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Plexus management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.76 and $0.92 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -4.55% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Plexus, a bearish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.